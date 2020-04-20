St. Louis Vietnamese community group donating thousands of handmade masks

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Members of the Vietnamese community are donating thousands of items to help stop the spread of coronavirus. On Sunday an organization donated masks, gloves, and hand sanitizers to a north St. Louis County funeral home. They’ll be distributed to other area funeral homes as well. All of the masks are handmade.

The funeral director says that they come into contact with grieving family members, unsure if they have the virus or not.

One week earlier, the Vietnamese community organization delivered safety items to the St. Louis Police Department. They’ve also donated to mail carriers. So far, they’ve donated nearly two thousand masks.