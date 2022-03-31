ST. LOUIS–Friends of Tyre Sampson will gather Thursday night in Ferguson to remember the life of the Berkeley teenager who fell to his death on a Florida amusement park ride last week.

Sampson, who was visiting another family in the Orlando area on spring break, fell off the FreeFall drop tower ride at Icon Park while it was in motion.

Sampson who attended City Garden Montessori School in St. Louis, was a lineman in the BadBoyz youth football program and planned to play in high school starting in the fall for East St. Louis.

A candlelight vigil and balloon release is scheduled for 5pm at Forest Wood in Ferguson. Attendees are asked to bring balloons in the colors of blue, red, white and orange.