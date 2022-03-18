ST. LOUIS–A potent low-pressure system sweeps across the area Friday bringing rain, thunderstorms and a cool down to the St. Louis region.

Friday afternoon, we’ll see intervals of rain and thunderstroms, a few on the strong side, with 10-20 mph winds from the south-southeast and a high temperature of 62.

Friday night, there’s some more rain out there and we’ll see thunderstorms taper off, with a low of 39.

On Saturday the rain stops in the morning and clouds diminish later in the day. Expect a high temperature of 54 with a low of 38.

Sun moves in on Sunday with a high of 69 and a low of 49. Monday, the first day for spring break for many local St. Louis area school families, has partly cloudy skies in the forecast with rain and more thunderstorms developing Monday night and into Tuesday.