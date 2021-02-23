St. Louis weather springing forward, feeling more like late march

ST. LOUIS – The arctic blast grasping the country is letting up and the big thaw is giving way to ice jams melting near Rocheport. The warmth is even reaching further north to Chicago. Lake Michigan’s ice sheet split in two, melting away miles of ice drifting from the shoreline.

“I couldn’t believe it. It’s amazing this is a miracle,” Chester Coleman a golfer at Forest Park Golf Course said. “Last Monday, Tuesday I was shoveling snow.”

Forest Park Golf Course opened up for the first time in weeks. It’s been a slow Feb. with only 100 rounds of golf sold. That’s little compared to last month’s 1200 rounds.

“The phone is nonstop in the pro-shot,” Kevin Riley, Operations Manager at the Forest Park Golf Course said. “The phone has been ringing since 8 in the morning. We’re walking only. Just trying to let it dry out one more day with all the sun today get the grounds dry enough for carts.”

Walkers, runners, and bikers were also in Creve Coeur Park as the sun has been boosting spirits and melting leftover snow and ice.