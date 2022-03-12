St. Louis weekend weather: Sun on Saturday leads to warmer Sunday

ST. LOUIS–Happy Saturday! A cold and breezy day, but at least a sunny one. Winds are already starting to swing to the west and will swing to the southwest by this evening. This is key to our weather flip this weekend. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s Saturday evening but then begin to climb overnight into Sunday, meaning we wake up warmer than when we were we went to bed.

On Sunday, look for sunshine, gusty southwest winds, and temperatures climbing into the low 60s!

For Monday, we’ll start with sun, with increasing clouds late in the day, highs in the low 60s. Mostly cloudy with a chance of shower Monday evening and into the early hours of Tuesday. Tuesday is partly cloudy and 60. Warmer Wednesday and St. Patrick’s Day Thursday, highs around 70. Rain returns Thursday night and Friday.