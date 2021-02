ST. LOUIS – Nolan Arenado is officially a Cardinal and is being welcomed with billboards around the St. Louis area.

He addressed the media and Cardinal Nation Tuesday.

“Very thankful to be a Cardinal, a great organization with great history. Me and my family are really excited to be a part of it so I just want to thank you guys,” Arenado said.

There are electronic billboards with Arenado’s name big and bold on northbound I-170 near Olive and eastbound I-70 near Goodfellow.