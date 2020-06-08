St. Louis Wheel and Aquarium at Union Station reopens today

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station reopens today with regular hours after the outbreak forced it and other attractions to shut down. The aquarium will have social distancing and enhanced cleaning. You have to reserve timed tickets in advance and must wear a face mask. The ropes course and mirror maze inside at Union Station also reopen today.

The St. Louis Wheel also reopens today. Guests are also being asked to wear masks. You’ll also be asked to take a survey to confirm your health. The wheel’s gondolas will be sanitized between groups.

The mini-golf course and St. Louis carousel also reopen today. But the wheel park playground remains closed.