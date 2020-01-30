St. Louis Wheel hosts first gender reveal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Gender reveals are getting bigger and better these days and this one is reaching new heights at the St. Louis Wheel. It`s the first gender reveal for the Wheel, so the staff says there are just as excited to be a part of the Franklin family`s special moment.

The wheel spins round and round as the crowd watches the pink and blue lights swirl. It goes dark and then, the wheel turns bright blue.

The price tag on gender reveals like this is $200 on the weekdays and $300 on the weekends. For more information, you can visit the St. Louis Wheel's website.

38.627623 -90.20973