St. Louis Wheel hosts ‘Mr. Wheel’ gender reveal

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Wheel hosted a very special gender reveal event on Thursday night. Michael Torrence and his wife learned the gender of their soon to arrive baby during a gender reveal at the St. Louis Wheel alongside family members and friends.

Torrence, also known as Mr. Wheel is the operations manager for Union Station attraction.

The giant wheel was lit in a variety of flashing blues and pinks before finally landing on the color pink!

Fox 2 sends congratulations to the Torrence family. Their baby girl is due in February 2021.