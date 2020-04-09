Breaking News
IL: 462 deaths/15,078 cases; MO: 58 deaths/3,327 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
St. Louis Wheel to turn blue in national salute to essential workers

ST. LOUIS - The 200ft tall St. Louis Wheel, as well as other local landmarks, will be lit in blue Thursday night to honor the doctors and nurses on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

The attraction at Union Station is taking part in the national hashtag #LightItBlue initiative.

Hundreds of buildings and landmarks across the country will turn blue as a show of gratitude and support for health care professionals and essential workers on the front lines.

The campaign encourages residents to decorate with blue or wear blue to salute essential workers.

