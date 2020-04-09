St. Louis Wheel to turn blue in national salute to essential workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The 200ft tall St. Louis Wheel, as well as other local landmarks, will be lit in blue Thursday night to honor the doctors and nurses on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

The attraction at Union Station is taking part in the national hashtag #LightItBlue initiative.

Hundreds of buildings and landmarks across the country will turn blue as a show of gratitude and support for health care professionals and essential workers on the front lines.

The campaign encourages residents to decorate with blue or wear blue to salute essential workers.

Show your appreciation for healthcare and essential workers by joining the #LightItBlue initiative this Thursday, April 9th. pic.twitter.com/7xP3Fybk6b — #LightItBlue (@lightitblue) April 8, 2020

McKee Clock, Bangor & Conway Square, Newtownards have turned blue this evening to support #ClapForOurCarers

Mayor of Ards and North Down, Ald Bill Keery: “On behalf of Ards and North Down I want to say thank you to our frontline heroes in these unprecedented times”.#LightItBlue pic.twitter.com/KfjhRp9y5r — ArdsandNorthDown (@ANDborough) March 26, 2020

Downtown Dallas buildings will #LightItBlue tonight to pay tribute to first responders.



10 #Dallas firefighters have tested positive for #COVID19 more than 100 are in #Quarantine.#IAmUp pic.twitter.com/lFvrXwALKO — Chris Sadeghi (@chrissadeghi) April 9, 2020