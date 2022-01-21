St. Louis woman charged in McDonald’s shooting over french fries

An employee at a St. Louis County McDonald’s restaurant was shot by a customer upset over a french fry discount, police said in court records.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KTVI)– Authorities have charged a woman who is accused of shooting a McDonald’s restaurant employee Wednesday after an argument over a discount on french fries escalated. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office has charged Terika Clay, 30, of St. Louis, with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Normandy Police say Clay came through the drive-thru at the McDonald’s on the 1700 block of South Florissant Road in Cool Valley Wednesday afternoon when she argued with the victim, who was working the drive-thru window, about a discount on french fries. Court documents say Clay threatened to shoot the victim. When the employee left for a break, the confrontation continued, with a probable cause statement saying Clay hit the victim with the weapon before shooting her with it. The incident was captured on surveillance cameras, according to police.

The victim, police say, suffered a superficial wound and has been released from the hospital.

Clay is being held on $150,000 bond. A bond reduction hearing is scheduled for next week. If she’s released, a judge has ordered that she stay out of contact with the victim or other employees at the restaurant location and that she cannot be within 1,000 feet of the victim or the restaurant.