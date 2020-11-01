St. Louis woman dead, 3 others seriously injured in 3-car accident near Rolla

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a three-car fatal accident that happened at 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Highway 63, three miles south of Rolla. One woman was killed in the accident and three other people were seriously injured.

Officers say a vehicle crossed the center line of the highway and hit another vehicle in the side and then a third vehicle head-on.

The passenger of the car that crossed the center lane, 54-year-old Melissa Schmuelling of St. Louis, Mo., was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of that vehicle, 55-year-old Thomas Schmuelling of St. Louis, Mo., has serious injuries and was flown from Phelps Health Rolla to University Hospital Columbia.

The driver of the car that was hit on the side, a 48-year-old woman of Rolla Mo., was flown from the scene by Air Evac to a hospital in Springfield. The passenger in that car, a 19-year-old woman of Rolla, Mo., has minor injuries.

The driver of the car that was hit head-on, 40-year-old woman of St. James, Mo., was flown from the scene by Mercy Lifeline to University Hospital Columbia.