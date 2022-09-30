HOWARD COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis woman died early Thursday morning in Howard County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

Victoria A. Cooper, 50, of St. Louis, was driving her 2013 Hyundai Tuscan southbound on Route O about a quarter mile north of County Road 130 at 1 a.m. when she veered to the right of the roadway and struck a drainage culvert, a fence post, and a tree before coming to a rest off the roadway. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Howard County Coroner Trisha Clark.

The report said Cooper was not wearing a seatbelt.

