ST. LOUIS — St. Louis city police need your help finding this missing woman, 77-year-old Juanita Mead.

Police say she was left outside unsupervised, and she wandered away on Michigan Avenue.

She was last seen wearing a tan or brown jacket, a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and blue shoes.

If you see her or have any information, you’re asked to call the St. Louis metropolitan police department at 314-444-0100.