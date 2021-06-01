St. Louis woman wins $2 Million lottery scratchers prize

ST. LOUIS – Missouri Lottery announced Tuesday a St. Louis woman has claimed a $2 million dollar scratcher prize.
Vanessa Long says the “Gold Rush” Scratchers ticket is her favorite game to play. She says she usually scratches the entire ticket off to play but this time, she just scratched off the barcode to see if she was a winner.
“I started looking around, and I thought I had mistaken it, and it was $2,000,” she laughed. “But I saw a column of zeros, and I was happy!”
To her surprise, those zeros meant $2 million.
The ticket was purchased at the United Mart BP on Natural Bridge Road.
All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of $600 or more, by appointment only. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.