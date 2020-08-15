St. Louis women’s suffragist honored Saturday at Bellefontaine Cemetery

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis woman who was instrumental in getting the 19th Amendment of the constitution passed was honored Saturday.

Local leaders and the National Women’s Political Caucus of St. Louis gathered at Bellefontaine Cemetery to lay a wreath at the grave of Virginia Minor.

In 1872 Minor was turned away when she tried to register to vote. She filed a lawsuit that went all the way to the Supreme Court and made international headlines. That lawsuit helped pass the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote.