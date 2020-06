ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The St. Louis Zoo reopens this Saturday with some COVID-19 safety precautions. The popular attraction will begin taking online reservations today.

The reservations are free and will be for specific times and dates. The zoo is doing this so it can operate at about one-third of its usual capacity to help with social distancing.

All zoo workers, as well as visitors nine years old and older, must wear a face mask. The Insectarium and Penguin Puffin Cove will remain closed.