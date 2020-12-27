The St. Louis Zoo celebrates Raja’s 28th birthday virtually

ST. LOUIS – The Saint Louis Zoo will party apart, but together, with a virtual birthday celebration for Raja the Asian Elephant.

Raja turns 28 years old this year. For his 27th, last year, hundreds packed in the Zoo to sing “Happy Birthday”. However, the pandemic forced the museum to take the party online.

Every year is a reason to celebrate. Raja is an Asian Elephant, part of a species the zoo says is on the verge of extinction. Raja was the first such elephant to be born at the zoo. Not all his calves survived, but three did. Add that to a COVID-19 pandemic, and survival of elephants and humans makes 2020 special.

The zoo invited fans to decorate their front yards with signs wishing Raja a happy birthday. Then, they will premier a video with the elephant getting his gifts on STLZoo.org, https://www.youtube.com/user/stlzootube, and https://www.facebook.com/stlzoo. That will be at 11 a.m. CST today.