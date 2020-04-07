St. Louis Zoo director not shocked by tiger being infected with the COVID-19 virus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The coronavirus has people concerned about their family pets. Mike Macek is the St. Louis Zoo director. He first talked about the tiger at the New York Zoo that became infected.

“I was a little surprised but not so much surprised,” said Mike Macek, St. Louis Zoo Director.

He said he was a little surprised because the disease had been in Asia for months and no big cats were infected there. At the same time, he was not shocked.

“I wasn't surprised because it was a coronavirus, it is an animal-borne virus it's not unusual for animals to get these viruses,” said Macek.

He said they've had special precautions in place at the St. Louis Zoo for animals like the elephants. Now, they'll have to review their procedures for lions and tigers.

Macek said humans can infect family pets like dogs and cats. But it is rare, four cats and dogs have so far been infected in the entire world. He said no one's sure if our pets can make us sick.

“We don't know about that yet the jury still out, it doesn't appear that that has happened to date, this is a rapidly situation nothing to suggest at this moment that it can go from your dog or your cat to you.”

If you think your dog or cat has symptoms of the virus call your veterinarian.