St. Louis Zoo expansion to be named St. Louis Zoo WildCare Park

ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis Zoo announced today its 425-acre north St. Louis County expansion will be named St. Louis Zoo WildCare Park.

The president and CEO of the St. Louis Zoo said officials decided on the name because it hits on three aspects that are key to the use of the campus: wildlife, conservation, and public experience.

The WildCare Park will feature several unique experiences. One area will send guests through herds of animals roaming wild through native forests. Visitors will also be allowed to explore the forests on trails and a high up in the forest canopy.

You can even spend the night camping, or glamping, which is glamorous camping.

There will also be the Kent Family Conservation and Animal Science Center. Conservationists will work to sustain populations of endangered species, conduct research, and engage in applied conservation programs.

The expansion is estimated to open to the public as early as 2026.