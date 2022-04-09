ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Zoo is looking to fill some part-time positions, so it’s hosting a job fair Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The zoo is looking for applicants who have immediate availability. This will be in The Living World at the Zoo’s North Entrance. The zoo is also looking for spring, summer and fall employees.

They’re looking for energetic, responsible and service-oriented individuals. Positions include distribution, catering and food service personnel, groundskeepers, gardeners, retail and parking lot attendants, and more.

Flexible weekday and weekend positions are available for those ages 15 and up, but keep in mind you’ll need a work permit at time you’re hired.

The job fair will include information on employment, plus an opportunity for a screening interview.

The Zoo said it offers competitive hourly wages, free employee parking and an ideal working environment.

You don’t need to register in advance for this event.

After the job fair, you can check out one of the Zoo’s popular exhibits, Emerson Dinoroarus. It opened yesterday and runs through Monday, October 31st.

It has new features this year, including a new dinosaur and a dino-dig area. General admission tickets are $5.95.