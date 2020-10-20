St. Louis Zoo offering private night hikes after hours

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – If you’ve ever wondered what the zoo looks like after dark, now is your chance to explore with a Private Night Hike at the St. Louis Zoo.

A zoo educator will guide your family and friends through the zoo after hours, helping you learn more about the animals in a more private, one on one setting.



Each hike is up to 9 people. The cost for a group is $300 for a 90 minute tour. All participants must wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

To learn more about each option and to sign up visit:

Private Family Night Hikes (ages 8+): stlzoo.org/familyprograms

Adult Night Hikes (ages 18+): stlzoo.org/adultprograms

Scout/Youth Group Night Hikes (ages 8+): stlzoo.org/youthprograms