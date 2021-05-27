St. Louis Zoo releases first-ever seasonal beer, raising awareness of animal welfare and conservation

ST. LOUIS – The Saint Louis Zoo announced Thursday they are releasing a new beer to raise awareness about the importance of animal welfare and conservation.

They teamed up with Urban Chestnut Brewing Company (UCBC) in 2019 for the first official beer of the Saint Louis Zoo, “STL Zoo Bier”.

The label features the king penguin, “a large, majestic-looking bird native to sub-Antarctic islands.”

The Kölsch-style beer is now available at the Zoo.

This weekend, STL Zoo Bier will be available at grocery stores and beer retailers in St. Louis City, St. Louis County, St. Charles County, and the Metro East area. It is sold in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans

For every case of STL Zoo Bier sold at area retailers, Urban Chestnut will donate $3 to the Saint Louis Zoo to support its animal care and conservation work.