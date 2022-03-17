ST. LOUIS–One day after St. Louis County announced a “presumptive positive” case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or HPAI, the St. Louis Zoo said it would take precautions to protect its animals.

“We have temporarily closed the Bird House and Cypress Swamp (Flight Cage) until further notice. Also, some birds have moved indoors where guests may not be able to see them. We appreciate your understanding,” the Zoo tweeted on Thursday morning.

In addition, Penguin Puffin Coast will be closed an hour early, at 4pm daily for deep cleaning.

A zoo spokesperson said experts there were working with the state veterinarian and the Missouri Department of Conservation and that HPAI does not pose a human health concern for zoo guests.