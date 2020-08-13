St. Louis Zoo temporarily closing children’s area for several years starting in October

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Emerson Children’s Zoo is temporarily closing for several years as the St. Louis Zoo works to reimagine the 3.5-acre area. The Children’s Zoo will remain open with free admission through the end of October. A temporary dinosaur exhibit called Dinoroarus will open in its place in spring 2021 as the zoo works on new plans for the area.

The Children’s Zoo reopened with additional safety measures this summer after large venues were shut down due to COVID-19.

“It was a heart-wrenching decision to close the Children’s Zoo, however, safety is our

highest priority,” writes St. Louis Zoo President Jeffrey P. Bonner. “The Children’s Zoo was designed for high-touch and interactive experiences, which is not conducive to a COVID or post-COVID environment.”

Animals living at the Children’s Zoo are in the process of being relocated to other parts

of the St. Louis Zoo. The Tasmanian Devils will not be moved at this time.

The St. Louis Zoo says that plans are underway for the temporary Dinoroarus exhibit, which will include 15 different groupings of dinosaurs, munching on the lush vegetation of the area that is currently the Children’s Zoo.

