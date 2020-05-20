St. Louis Zoo will reopen June 13; guests need to make reservations

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Zoo announced on its Facebook page today that it plans to reopen on June 13. There will be enhanced protocols and procedures in place.

Officials say they are still working out some of the specifics and will release more on the policies closer to reopening. The ones that are in place include:

The Zoo will limit attendance and require timed, free reservations for entry

Zoo staff must wear a mask or face covering

Guests over the age of 9 must wear masks or face coverings

Guests can remove or lower their masks or face covering when practicing good social distancing of 6 feet or more when eating or drinking

The Zoo will be open seven days a week starting June 13. Online reservations will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday June 8. You can make those reservations and learn more about the policies at stlzoo.org