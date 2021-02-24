St. Louisan wins $3 million from Missouri Lottery’s Mega Millions

A customer shows off a Mega Millions lottery ticket after purchasing it, in Orlando, Fla. on January 13th. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louisan just won $3 million in the Missouri Lottery.

The player tripled their million-dollar Mega Millions win into a $3 million prize in Tuesday night’s drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Gas Mart located on East Grand Avenue. It matched all five white-ball numbers drawn to win the “Match 5” base prize of $1 million. The Missouri Lottery said the player then played the Megaplier option and the prize was multiplied by three.

The winning combination on Tuesday was 5,7,9,20 and 57. The Mega Ball number was 15.

The Missouri Lottery said Draw Games winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

“Be sure to sign the back of it and keep it in a safe place until you’re ready to come in and claim your prize. You can do that by making an appointment at a Missouri Lottery office.” Executive Director of the Missouri Lottery May Scheve Reardon said.

Friday night’s estimated Mega Millions jackpot is now $30 million with a cash value estimated at $21 million.