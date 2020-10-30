St. Louisans enjoy Halloween fun thanks to dry, sunny weather

ST. LOUIS – The weather pattern changed just in time for Halloween festivities. Saturday’s forecast is looking great and even Friday has been nice despite a bit of chill in the air.

Earlier on Friday, families were out at Eckert’s farm where kids enjoyed wagon rides and a scavenger hunt with clues guiding them throughout the farm.

The kids also got a prize as a reward for finishing the hunt.

The scavenger hunt runs again on Halloween from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It costs $5 per child to participate.

To reserve your spot online visit eckerts.com/belleville-farm.

Kids can also come dressed in their costumes and enjoy the Halloween Parade at both 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.

The parade is free to participate.

In St. Louis County, Gary Lobstein and his wife Julie Wilhelm have been taking advantage of the dry and sunny weather to make adjustments to their Halloween display after strong winds knocked over their backyard maze a few weekends ago.

The couple has been watching the forecast closely and is thrilled the weather has dried up in time for their big day.

They say it was more important than ever this year to do something fun and safe for their friends and family.

“We redid our entire backyard now. We’ve got new things out there. A cemetery, a circus, new animatronics that we haven’t had a chance to put out in a couple of years. It will be nice to get them out and get the rust off of them,” Lobstein said. “Usually, we have a giant Halloween party with food and all kinds of stuff and people coming in and out of the house. But this year we realized that wasn’t going to be realistic. So we decided to make everything outside where anyone could walk through without having to interact with other people.”

Lobstein said they will allow one couple or family through the haunt at a time and will have sanitation stations at the beginning and end.

The backyard maze will be open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Halloween night and anyone is welcome to come.

Lobstein also said the couple wants to connect with other St. Louisans who go all out for Halloween, so he and his wife created the Saint Louis Halloween Facebook page.

