St. Louisans gear up for the first ever Backyard Ultra in Queeny Park

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – A Backyard Ultra is not for the faint of heart!

“There is definitely an added extra element of willpower to complete a race like this one,” said one race runner.

On Friday, 57 runners put their mental and physical limits to the test as they set forth to run the first-ever Queeny Backyard Ultra in St. Louis.

“There are currently 142 affiliated Backyard Ultras in 43 countries,” said Shalini Kovach, founder of Terrain Trail Runners and race director of the Queeny Backyard Ultra. When this opportunity presented itself it was a no-brainer, Queeny Park is perfect.”

Organizers say the thing that makes this race interesting is there is no set distance. The winner is the last person standing.

“They will run a 4.2-mile loop every hour on the hour, and each hour the race will start again until one runner is the Last One Standing,” she said.

Once you complete the 4.2-mile loop you can do whatever you want for the rest of the hour. Most runners like to fuel up on water and protein to be ready to go again when the bell rings at the top of the next hour.

But there is nothing simple about this huge athletic challenge in an effort to prepare for many hours of running the champion must use strategy.

“The goal is to maintain a good pace and the brakes between runs…then you keep rocking it every hour, you are basically running 100 miles under 24 hours,” said Kovach.

More information on the Backyard Ultra Series can be found at www.backyardultra.com.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News