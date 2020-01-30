St. Louisans gearing up to support Chiefs in Super Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Bob Roland is hedging his bets before Sunday`s game and getting some balloons for Kansas City and San Francisco.

“I think the swap was a lot of people from Kansas City pulled for the Blues because they hadn`t won the Stanley Cup because it had been 50 years,” says Bob Roland, shopper. “So, in fairness, I think we owe Kansas City and support them cause they hadn`t won a Super Bowl in 50 years.”

“A lot of people are rooting for the Chiefs so that`s what they`re rooting for,” says Taylor Baalman, American Carnival Mart Order Processing Manager. “I just had one guy come in and he wanted a Chief`s balloon but he didn`t want to offend anybody. So, he just got a regular football. Then I was like, “you can get a Chiefs one and a regular 49`ers.”

At American Carnival Mart, the 4th-generation family-owned carnival supply store for all themes & seasons is seeing more orders for Kansas City Chiefs balloons.

And their generic football-themed party items are popular with St. Louisan`s not wanting to take aside.

At the Schnucks Dorsett in Maryland Heights, the store is preparing for shoppers on Saturday and Sunday.

Stores in town say they`re seeing an uptick in online orders using their Schnucks app for platters, party trays and lots and lots of chicken wings.

They`re stocked and ready for those rooting for the red and gold, which could be both teams in this case.

“I say go the extra mile because it makes it fun if people are coming over to your house,” says Baalman. “It gives off a great vibe. It`s nice to have a themed party.”

“In the interest of equal representation, we did get both teams balloons,” says Roland. “Although the funny thing is they`re both red and gold so it`s kind of confusing. But it`s fair to say my house is a Kansas City Chief house this year.”