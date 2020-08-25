St. Louisans join nationwide rally in support of the US Postal Service

ST. LOUIS – Demonstrators nationwide participated in a day of action Tuesday in a series of Save the US Post Office rallies. In St. Louis, dozens gathered outside the Main Post Office on Market Street for the event.

Members of the American Postal Workers Union (APWU) AFL-CIO joined Democratic Congressional nominee Cori Bush, St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones, Missouri State Senator Karla May (SD04), the St. Louis Labor Council, Coalition of Black Trade Unionists, Missouri Jobs with Justice, STL Not for Sale, and SEIU Local 1 to demand protections and $25 billion in funding for the critical public service.

Demonstrators say these protections include a stop to the mail slowdown instituted by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, as well as the deployment of all available resources to ensure the timely delivery of election ballots and mail.

Postal workers called on US senators—who are currently on recess while the senate is out of session—to support these crucial protections and urged them to vote “yes” on the Delivering for America Act, a COVID-19 relief package that provides $25 billion in emergency funding for the United States Postal Service and reverses harmful policies that have caused the slowdown.

The bill passed out of the House of Representatives with bipartisan support on Saturday.