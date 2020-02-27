St. Louisans make outdoor plans with warmer weekend weather on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Mother Nature is teeing up a great weekend for the St. Louis area, with temperatures on the upward swing into the 50s and 60s.

As temperatures rise, local golf courses, parks, and other venues are getting prepared to handle the higher crowds.

People have been anxious to get outside have the perfect opportunity to get some fresh air.

Vince Blank at the Highlands Golf Course in Forest Park said some of the busiest days of the year are when temperatures get above 50 in the winter, including Super Bowl Sunday about a month ago, which brought in more people in one day than the entire month of January.

That’s why they are planning ahead for this weekend’s warmup.

“We just got a shipment of 15,000 range balls for the weekend. We think we are going to go through every single one of them,” Freeman said. “We’re expecting large crowds, probably the busiest weekend we have seen this year.”