St. Louisans prepare for extreme temperatures Friday

ST. LOUIS – The rising temperatures are causing all kinds of concerns across the St. Louis area.

This is going to be one of those St. Louis summer days where the heat can be dangerous and all you can do is try and stay cool. Authorities want you to know that you can get help to deal with this extreme heat. The United Way is reminding people that they can call 2-1-1 to find a cooling site or to get other information during heat waves.

United Way officials want people to try and stay out of the direct sun and heat. They also want people to minimize their physical activity. The Salvation Army also has cooling centers available.

Authorities also advise people to drink plenty of water, eat regularly, and develop a buddy system where family, friends and neighbors can check on each other.

Health experts said people need to be aware of heat exhaustion. Those symptoms include muscle cramps, fatigue, headaches, nausea, vomiting and fainting. Heat stroke is even more extreme. That kills more than 600 Americans a year.

In Troy, Missouri, residents are being asked to conserve water after the water demand there has risen to record levels.

Farmers are also taking extra steps to protect their crops from the heat.

The owner of Thies Farms owner David Thies said his irrigation system is working overtime to try and save his raspberries.

“The biggest problem with the raspberry crop is that when we get this intense heat and sun they will burn. Sunburn the raspberries. So there’s not a whole lot we can do besides trying to keep them hydrated and pick as much as we can ahead so they’re not sitting there and having a chance to burn,” Thies said.

Raspberry season is short, so if Thies Farms loses a batch to heat they might not get another one. Blackberries are next. Those are also getting extra water during this extremely hot weather.