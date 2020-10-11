St. Louisans share mental health journeys at ‘This is My Brave’ stories from home Oct. 12

ST. LOUIS – In wrapping up Mental Illness Awareness Week advocates continue to educate the public on mental health conditions and reduce the social stigma surrounding mental illness.

This Sunday, local residents will make up the cast of This Is My Brave and be apart of ending the stigma as well as starting the conversations surrounding mental illness in a unique performance.

The non-profit travels around the country allowing those living with mental illness to use their voice and share their personal stories of recovery. Whether its spoken word, essay, comedy, dance, or music the program wants cast members to feel seen, and understood.

“The idea is that every time someone shares their story it lets someone else know that they are not alone”, said Katie Grana This Is My Brave Program Manager and St. Louis Producer.

This year, the production will look a little different as we navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization has taken its shows virtual. The St. Louis edition airs Sunday, Oct. 12 at 4:00 p.m. on their YouTube page.

Since 2014, the nonprofit program has showcased more than 800 people in close to 70 performances in the United States and Australia.

Join us TOMORROW at 5pm ET/ 4pm CT for our Virtual Premiere of This Is My Brave St. Louis! Register for free at https://t.co/kCia3HrGut. pic.twitter.com/aLJ5a7FYKG — This Is My Brave® (@ThisIsMyBrave) October 10, 2020