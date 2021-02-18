St. Louisan’s watch NASA’s Perseverance rover landing at the Science Center

ST. LOUIS – Thursday was a big day for NASA scientists on their exciting journey to learn more about Mars. It was a successful step in the Mars 2020 program as the Perseverance rover landed safely on the red planet.

Those watching live from the Planetarium at the Saint Louis Science Center got to witness, first-hand the monumental achievement made.

The landing procedure, termed the ‘7 minutes of terror’ was intense for the scientists. The rover had to slow from over 15,000 miles an hour to zero.

“In this case, (it) included 79 different pyrotechnic devices that all had to fire in the correct order at precisely the right time. It’s a very difficult thing to get to mars. Once you get there, to land through the atmosphere and successfully stop at speed zero at the surface is incredibly difficult,” Jordan Mogerman, an educator at the Saint Louis Science Center said.

With space exploration comes risk.

Related Content NASA rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life

“A thousand of ways for it to fail and only one way for it to work correctly. And we worked it correctly today,” Mogerman said. “But those last few minutes it all comes together. We’re looking forward to some of the new science we’ll be able to get.”

Once they confirm the rover’s equipment is functioning properly, they’ll start their research on Mar’s surface.

The rover also carries a small helicopter on board.

“Called Ingenuity. Where we are testing out the idea of using helicopters on the surface of mars. If it works successfully, it’ll be the first time we’ve had an aerial vehicle fly in the atmosphere of another world,” Mogerman said.

Nasa scientists say this mission has the potential to rewrite history books as they search for evidence of microbial life on the planet billions of years ago.

St. Louis has a special tie to this mission. SLU graduate, Fernando Abilleira, played a key role in Thursday’s landing. Abilleira earned his bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering and a master’s degree from Saint Louis University’s Park College.