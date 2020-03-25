St. Louis’s first COVID-19 victim laid to rest

ST. LOUIS – Jazmond Dixon’s family held burial services for her today.

Dixon’s remains had to be transported from the hospital straight to the cemetery, per medical officials.

The 31-year-old woman is the first person to die as a result of Covid-19 in St. Louis city.

A family spokesperson said 8 people were allowed to be at the burial services and they were instructed to stay in their cars while they lowered the casket.

The spokesperson says the family appreciates all help during this difficult time.

When efforts to combat the coronavirus are complete the family plans to hold a memorial service.

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist with the unexpected and sudden cost.