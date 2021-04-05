St. Luke’s Hospital moves COVID vaccination clinic to Chesterfield Mall

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – St. Lukes Hospital will be able to administer more COVID-19 vaccinations Monday as it moves its clinic from the main hospital to the Chesterfield Mall. The clinic will be held at the former H&M store on the upper level.

The clinic operating out of the 2,100 square foot space plans to administer 2,000 COVID vaccination doses per day. When the clinic was operating out of the hospital located at 141 and Conway, workers were able to administer 1,100 shots per day.

Recipients will still need to pre-register and have an appointment to get a shot at the clinic located at the Chesterfield Mall.

The Jefferson County Health Department is making it easier for people to get COVID-19 vaccinations. Starting Monday, Jefferson County is ending its “invitation only” vaccination events and is opening up registration links for vaccine clinics to anyone who is qualified.

Instead of registering then waiting for an invitation, eligible people will be able to sign up directly to get a shot through a registration link on the Jefferson County Health Department’s website and social media pages. This process starts with the COVID-19 vaccination event Tuesday in Festus.

Jefferson County has 13 vaccine clinics scheduled through April 29. This change does not impact Monday’s Jefferson County vaccination clinic.

