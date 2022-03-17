CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The staff at St. Luke’s Hospital dressed newborns in adorable outfits to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Photos show the infants resting inside clover-themed buntings while wearing onesies that feature phrases, like “Lucky Baby” or “Cutest Clover in the Patch.”

St. Luke’s provides themed baby buntings on holidays to make the experience extra special for families in St. Luke’s Birth Care Suites.

“We offer the buntings to the parents of all the babies that are in St. Luke’s Birth Care Suites on the many holidays in which the buntings are available,” the hospital said in a statement.

St. Luke’s has been providing these types of baby buntings since 1997.