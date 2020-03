CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield is opening a drive-through test site today in the parking lot across Highway 141 from the hospital. You still have to get a written order from a St. Luke’s doctor to get a test. You also have to call for a testing appointment.

Call the St. Luke’s COVID-19 scheduling line at 314-966-9107 between the hours of 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday. You can also schedule an appointment online through InQuicker at stlukes-stl.com.