ST. LOUIS – SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital celebrated Juneteenth with a campus march Friday.

SSM Health said over 100 employees participated in the event celebrating the end of slavery and the overall achievements of African-Americans.

The employees gathered on the lawn outside the hospital’s main entrance and knelt in a moment of silence. SSM Health said there was also a prayer and Travis Capers, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital president addressed the group before they began their march.