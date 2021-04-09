St. Mary’s Hospital discharges 1,000th COVID-19 patient

ST. LOUIS – After over a year of being on the frontline during the pandemic, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital announced they discharged their 1,000th COVID-19 patient Friday.
Healthcare workers lined the halls in celebration of Gwendolyn Brooks who previously spent five days in the hospital for COVID treatment.
They say Brooks thanked everyone repeatedly as she was wheeled through the clap line of staff and hospital management.
Although the pandemic has put the world in a negative light, for Brooks to be the 1,000th patient leaving the hospital, it shows the dedication of our healthcare workers to help keep people alive.