St. Nicholas Greek Festival offers curbside pickup through Labor Day

ST. LOUIS – It’s all greek to us!

The popular St. Louis Greek Festival returns for its 103rd year this Labor Day weekend, but things will be different due to the pandemic.

There will only be curbside pickup available at the St. Nicholas Family Life Center located on south Forty Drive in Town and Country.

You can pick up all your greek favorites starting Friday from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Hours for curbside pickup Saturday through Labor Day are 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

To place your order ahead of time click here .