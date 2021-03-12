St. Patrick’s Day events adjust as pandemic continues

ST. LOUIS, MO – The Covid-19 pandemic is once again muting the St. Patrick’s Day fun around the Saint Louis region, but it isn’t stopping it completely. There are still ways to go green for St. Patrick’s Day weekend.
Saturday, March 13, 2021
Virtual Downtown St. Louis Celebration
The Metropolitan St. Patrick’s Day Parade organization is planning virtual events all day, including cooking demonstrations, the virtual parade, whiskey tasting, trivia, and more. You can watch on their website, Facebook, or YouTube Channel.
The in-person St. Patrick’s Day Run in Forest Park is sold out, but you can still participate in the 5-mile run virtually until March 31.
Creve Coeur St. Paddy’s Day Run (Events continue Sunday)
The 5th annual Creve Coeur St. Paddy’s Day Run supports the ALS Association St. Louis Regional Chapter and features a Marathon, Half Marathon, & 7k. Start times are in stages to encourage distancing with runners.
Irish Food and Fun
John D. McGurk’s Irish Pub & Garden