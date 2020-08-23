St. Peters church holds back to school service, gives out haircuts and shoes

ST. PETERS, Mo. – Sunday, The First Assembly Church gave a check of almost $12,000 to the Fort Zumwalt School District. That money went to pay student lunch debt. The families got help directly from Kicks and Cuts.

Inside the sanctuary, the church had services. While outside, there was a party. The event helped fill out the back-to-school list for parents who lost jobs in the pandemic. It also welcomed any family, from anywhere, who needed help.

“I’m proud of my church,” said member Martin Cole. “We’ve all been in situations, when you couldn’t really afford everything that we’d like to have had.”

Cole’s grandson, Dakota Barnett, got a fresh cut. So, he was ready for classes immediately.

“I’m ecstatic. I really am. I’m really, like, prepared for school, and it’s exciting.”

Stylists worked on Sunday morning, for free. To Rebekah Barber of Studio Valentine, confidence is also a school supply.

“Absolutely, it’s necessary to do well everywhere in life. But absolutely at school, yes.”

Quaia Williamson came from Wright City, 30 miles away, for her niece and nephew.

“It saves money. It’s a good event to have in the neighborhood community, because you don’t see much like this happening often.”

Last year, the church had a problem with the kicks.

“We’d have parents register their kids for one size shoe,” said Patrick Daniels, the Students Pastor. “Then, they ended up growing a little bit, and that’s a logistical nightmare.”

This year, the families got gift cards from Shoe Carnival.

“They can pick out what shoe you like, what exact size do you need.”

On this Sunday in August, the church made the event all about the students. In September, they planned to make it all about mom and dad.”

“We want to help provide solutions,” said Senior Pastor Jeremy Mount. “We want to call them handles, come on, for parents to practically know how to best navigate quarantine and the potential of maybe another quarantine coming up, depending on what the fall looks like.”

But on this Sunday in August, the kids got fresh kicks and a fresh cut. Even 101.9 BOOST Radio DJ Neally Time helped them say goodbye to the summer and hello to the start of a school year in a global pandemic. That is why Pastor Mount made sure the kids had fun on their way to church.

“We want to make sure that we are meeting the needs for everybody.”

