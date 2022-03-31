ST. LOUIS — A St. Peters couple has returned home from a trip to Eastern Europe to help with the Ukrainian crisis.

PokeNerds owners Brian and Valeria Trull recently closed their store for three weeks to travel overseas to help feed Ukrainian citizens who have migrated to Poland during the Russian invasion.

“My whole family is Ukraine,” said Valeria. “This month has been devastating for me and millions of families in Ukraine. I was actually the first person to call my family and told them the war had started. It was 4:00 a.m., and Putin started bombing just like Hitler did at 4:00 a.m.”

“The worst thing was to just sit and stay here and do nothing, watching the news, all these horrible things happening,” she continued. “So, we decided that we’d close our store for a few weeks and go to Poland to help with refugees.”

Brian, a former army intelligence officer, donated his military gear. Valeria donated her time, Pokémon plushies, and food to help others.

“Many families have three or four kids with them, and some of them are little babies,” she said. “Those people had to drive for days and stand in line to get through the border for days.”

For three weeks the couple, using their own funds and some donations from friends purchased supplies and food items to help feed those in need.

“Food in Poland is ridiculously cheap,” said Brian. “In Krakow, the main train station is underneath a giant mall, and in the basement of the mall is a grocery store.”

“Yeah, like 200 people we were able to feed for like $30,” he added.

While these St. Peters residents said their trip was an eye-opening experience, they’re already saving and planning for a return to help in the Ukrainian crisis.

“It definitely felt nice to help people there in need,” said Valeria. “Seeing the eyes of those women and kids and how happy and thankful they were for just a little sandwich or plush. It means everything to us.”

In the meantime, Valeria shared a message to her parents, sister, grandmothers, uncles, and cousins still in Ukraine.

“I hope you guys will be safe, and I wish you to be strong and have faith in our victory because Ukraine will prevail, and this evil will be vanished,”she said.