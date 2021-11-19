St. Peters man attempts peanut butter world record for Alzheimer’s fundraiser

ST. PETERS – A crowd of residents, friends, and fellow employees crowded a common area at Clarendale of St. Peter’s retirement community with all eyes on one big jar of peanut butter.

Clarendale of St. Peters Director of Memory Care Ryan Muzzey was set to attempt a Guinness World Record to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

The world record in contention was the “most peanut butter eaten in one minute,” which is currently held by Germany’s Andre Ortolf who ate 378 grams in the allotted time.

Muzzey was hoping to get 400 grams.

He failed the challenge. But, he won the day.

“Yeah, it would have been great to eat all the peanut butter,” Muzzey admitted. “But, that wasn’t the point. The point was to raise money for Alzheimer’s awareness.”

Serving the Clarendale community as a memory care specialist, Muzzey’s primary goal was to raise money for the very people he serves daily. For that, he succeeded, sending a crowded room into applause for his attempt before being handed donations by members of the crowd. St. Charles County Senior Walk to End Alzheimer’s Director Mary Williams was among the audience.

“All this money gets together and goes for care, support, and research,” Williams said. “We couldn’t do what we do without people like Ryan.”

The day’s successes were felt even deeper by one member of the community, who lost her husband to Alzheimer’s just hours before the event. She was in attendance but preferred to remain anonymous.

Muzzey looks forward to serving the Alzheimer’s community moving forward, including the possibility of another Guinness World Record attempt in the future.

“Maybe next time I’ll do jelly, instead,” Muzzey said with a laugh.

Want to donate? Visit Clarendale’s donation page here.