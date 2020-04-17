St. Peters parade celebrates a dance teacher’s victory over cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, Mo. - About 100 cars went through this St. Charles County neighborhood, cheering on a high school dance coach who just beat cancer.

Roxanne Fetsch is a teacher at Francis Howell Central and this was her eighth and final year coaching the school's sensations dance squad. She's spent the last several years fighting a form of leukemia and had her last round of chemotherapy last month.

A parade of well-wishers from Francis Howell Central and beyond streamed by her house to celebrate the news that she's beaten the disease.