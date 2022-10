ST. PETERS, Mo.– This Saturday at the Plato’s Closet St. Peters location, they are hosting a Take What You Need sale.

On Oct. 15th the St. Peters location is holding a customer appriciation sale until supplies last.

The sale is featuring clearance items only. Everything on the clearance rack is free. Customers are allowed to take up to five items. The store is open at 10 a.m.