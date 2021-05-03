St. Peters Police thank people for running to help an injured officer

ST. PETERS, Mo. – Police are thanking the people who ran to help a St. Peters officer after he was shot during a traffic stop Thursday. A note from Chief Rick Struttmann says that he not surprised by the response.

The officer was shot around 5:40 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot in the 3000 block of Mid Rivers Mall Drive. He pulled over a Chevy Trailblazer for a traffic violation. As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver identified as Joe Robideau, 21, from Troy opened fire, wounding the officer.

Robideau then sped away as an off-duty officer helped the shooting victim. He was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. Struttmann says that the officer is continuing to heal and is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect was pulled over a short time later. He was shot and killed after firing at officers.

Over the 30 years that Struttmann has been with the department he has seen how the community values the police department. He wrote this thank you note:

On behalf of myself and the St. Peters Police Department.

Thank you.

Thank you to those citizens who ran to help our officer.

Thank you to those citizens who stayed to provide any information they could for the investigation.

Thank you for all of the phone calls, e-mails, social media posts, cards, and cookies sent to the station.

We are forever thankful for such a wonderful community. St. Peters Police