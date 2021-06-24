St. Peters woman charged with having sex with a teen after work

The logo of mobile app “Snapchat” is displayed on a tablet on January 2, 2014 in Paris. (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

ST. PETERS, Mo. – An employee at a senior living community is accused of having sex with a 16-year-old after her shifts. Kimberly Hoffman, 39, is charged with statutory rape and sodomy.

The teen told an investigator on Monday that they became close because Hoffman was “easy to talk to.” After he confided in her at a stairwell at work she placed her head on his shoulder and eventually started kissing him. Court documents say she told the teen that she was “risking going to jail for him” and “wished he was older.”

The sexual encounters escalated between February and June 2021, according to the probable cause statement. They happened after work in vacant rooms in the facility. Staff became suspicious after the two appeared unusually friendly.

Police asked Hoffman about the relationship with the teen. They told her they had their Snapchat messages and were exploring the possibility of getting DNA through a sexual assault kit. That is when police say she acted like she was having a mental breakdown. She said her kids were going to hate her. The interview ended with Hoffman asking for an attorney.

Hoffman’s bail is set at $25,000. Police believe that she poses a continued risk to the teen and the community. She has a previous conviction for providing alcohol to minors and missing court appearances.